Tinubu Hails Kukah At 73

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Reverend Matthew Kukah, on his 73rd birthday.

This was contained in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday.

Tinubu said Kukah is a highly revered priest, whose compassion for the poor and underprivileged continues to influence people-centred development policies in Nigeria and Africa.

He highlighted the priest’s sacrifice in balancing his spiritual and intellectual works with practical guides on how democracy can impact development and good governance worldwide.

The statement partly read, “Bishop Kukah’s role in the struggle for the return of democracy in Nigeria and his support for peace and harmony are remarkable.

“Bishop Kukah served as a member of Nigeria’s Truth Commission, Secretary of the Political Reform Conference, member of Nigeria’s Electoral Reform Committee, and worked assiduously to promote harmonious relationships between Christians and Muslims as Chairman of Nigeria’s Inter-religious Dialogue.”