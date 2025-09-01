Wike, PDP Leaders Meet In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is currently hosting some leaders of the PDP nationwide at his official residence in Abuja

According to the minister, the meeting is to avail them the opportunity to discuss issues centered around the state of the party and how to forge ahead

Notably amongst them is the PDP national secretary, Sam Anyanwu, Former Governors of Abia and Benue State, Okezie Ipeazu and Samuel Ortom.

Others include the Minority Leader of the 10th Rivers House of Assembly, Kingsley Chinda, Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly as well as other members of the House.

READ ALSO: Bring Obi For 2027 Polls If You Want PDP Destroyed, Wike Tells Bauchi Gov

The meeting comes after Wike warned that the PDP risks self-destruction if it attempts to bring back former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, into its fold.

Speaking during a media chat on Monday, Wike said the PDP had not learned from past mistakes that cost it dearly in the 2023 general elections.

He recalled that he and other party leaders had repeatedly cautioned against allowing both the presidential candidate and the national chairman to come from the North, a move he insisted was unjust and politically suicidal.

“From day one, I told my colleagues, PDP, you are shooting yourself. If you allow what is going on to continue, you’ll pay. And what did I say? You cannot have the presidential candidate at the same time as the national chairman of the party,” Wike said.

The former Rivers State governor accused the PDP of “stealing” both positions and ignoring calls for fairness and balance, a decision he argued contributed to the party’s loss at the polls.