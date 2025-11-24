Insecurity: Sanwo-Olu, Other South-West Govs Meet In Ibadan

Governors of the South-West states on Monday held a closed-door meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The meeting was attended by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who is also the Chairman of the regional forum.

Others included Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), and the host governor, Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Channels Television reports that the venue of the meeting is the Oyo State Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan, where Makinde’s office is situated.

Although it is unclear why the emergency meeting was called, it may, however, not be unconnected with the security situation in the country where bandits have abducted some schoolchildren in Kebbi and Niger states, as well as some worshippers in a church in Kwara State.

Sources said the governors would deliberate on the security threats, fast-track infrastructural development, and strengthen regional integration under the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN).

They are also expected to review ongoing collaborative security initiatives, including the operations of the Amotekun Corps, with a view to enhancing its capacity amid emerging challenges.

More to follow…