Tinubu Orders Security Review In Katsina, Backs State Police

President Bola Tinubu has directed an immediate review of security operations in Katsina State, with a pledge to strengthen the fight against banditry through the deployment of advanced military hardware and surveillance gadgets.

The president stated this on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving a delegation of eminent citizens from Katsina led by Governor Dikko Radda.

Tinubu said the country’s security challenges were surmountable but assured that the Federal Government is considering the establishment of state police and the upgrade of forest guards to reinforce grassroots security.

READ ALSO: [VIDEO] Nigeria Has Met Revenue Target, Not Borrowing Locally — Tinubu

Tinubu stressed the need for security outfits that understand local terrain and culture, adding that daily feedback on security operations in the state must now be provided.

“The security challenges that we are facing are surmountable. I have today directed all the security agencies to energise further and look at the strategies. We have approved the additional acquisition of drones,” the President said.

He added that his administration was reviewing all aspects of security and would holistically consider creating state police.