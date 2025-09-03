Nigeria Now Respected Globally, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says his administration’s bold economic reforms, which aim to restore Nigeria to its enviable position, are achieving favourable results, bringing respect to the country from across the globe

The President stated this at the State House when he received His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Oladunni Olaoye, Orumogege III, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, in audience with some other royal fathers.

Disclosing this in a statement on Wednesday, presidential spokesman,

Bayo Onanuga, said the President reiterated that the country’s economy is now stable and attracting interest from around the world.

READ ALSO: US Donates $32.5m To WFP For Food Aid In Nigeria

”Years of neglect and self-deception, fake records, smuggling, and all of that denied Nigeria the necessary revenue for progress and development,” Tinu said.

“Then we were confronted again with arbitrage trading of currency, an illusion of selling papers, corruption all over the place, and the integrity of the country and its economy being extremely and adversely challenged.

“We had to take those actions. With your prayers, patience, perseverance and great understanding, I’m glad to tell you today that the economy is stabilised. The bleeding has stopped. Haemorrhage is gone; the patient is alive.”

On his administration’s achievements, the president listed the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to ensure that no student would drop out because of poverty.

He affirmed that everybody has a right to education as it is the “greatest weapon you can give to human beings against poverty; that’s what we are doing. We have remained aggressive on our infrastructure. And it’s just two years.”

Tinubu thanked the Soun of Ogbomoso for crediting his administration with the bold decisions taken immediately upon resumption of office.

He stated that the people of Ogbomosoland were already feeling the modernisation and transformation introduced by the monarch, who promised to strengthen traditional institutions.