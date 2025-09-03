Nothing Can Stop Tinubu From Winning Elections In 2027 — Jibrin

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, is confident that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election.

The lawmaker, who represents Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency of Kano State under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

“Again, I believe I cannot see anything that will stop him from winning the elections in 2027. I did not say again; I am saying I believe. There’s no two ways about it. I am a Tinubu person. I like him and he likes me. Irrespective of party affiliation, it has been a great relationship,” he said.

When asked if this meant he would choose Tinubu over NNPP leader Rabiu Kwankwaso in the next election, Jibrin clarified that, “No, I’d choose Kwankwaso and Bola Tinubu to work together, but Tinubu as president.”

Jibrin, once a staunch Tinubu supporter, served as Director-General of the Bola Tinubu Support Group Council before defecting to the NNPP in May 2022.

He had cited internal party disputes as his reason for leaving the APC, later pledging allegiance to Kwankwaso.

However, his recent political engagements, including two visits to President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in August 2025, have fuelled speculation about possible realignments.

Kwankwaso’s Possible Move?

Meanwhile, the rep member says Kwankwaso is open to joining the APC and believes the Southern region of the country should complete eight years in power.

He said, “As far as that [joining APC] is concerned, he has always maintained that his doors are open, our doors are open for discussions. Everything is a possibility”.

“I actually believe that the South should finish the remaining four years,” he added.

Jibrin dismissed claims that the North has “been shortchanged,” arguing that it had enjoyed power longer than the South.

He stressed that the region must begin to “tell itself the truth” and stop working against its own leaders.

The lawmaker’s comments come amid growing debates over zoning arrangements and coalition moves ahead of the 2027 elections.

With less than two years to go, political manoeuvres are intensifying, including the floating of an opposition alliance involving former governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, alongside Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Dino Melaye, and other prominent political figures.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in August, announced that it had zoned its presidential ticket to the south.

In the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu won with 8,794,726 votes, followed by Atiku with 6,984,520 and Obi with 6,101,533. Although Kwankwaso dominated Kano state, he came fourth nationwide with 1,496,687 votes.