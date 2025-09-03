Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Lagos Blue Rail Second Anniversary, Slashes Fares By 50%

The Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a 50 percent fare cut for the blue rail line corridor, only for 4th September, 2025.

The decision by the governor is part of the activities to mark the second anniversary of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line.

Governor Sanwo-Olu saluted riders of the blue rail line, and thanked them for the support they have shown in embracing rail transportation.

He says the rail system belongs to all Lagosians, and it is everyone’s belief in a greater Lagos that makes progress possible.

A statement released by the Consultant, Corporate Communication

Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi read: “To mark this second anniversary, I am pleased to announce a 50% reduction in fares on the Blue Line for tomorrow, Thursday, September 4, 2025.

“If you have not yet experienced the Blue Line, I encourage you to take a ride and see what we have built together.”

Ojelabi said that, two years ago, we took a bold step with the launch of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line. Today, as I look back on how far we have come, I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that in two years, the Blue Line has carried more than five million passengers safely, without a single accident.

“Trains now run every ten minutes, making over 90 trips each day. Journeys that once took much longer have become faster and easier. These achievements show that when we work with dedication and purpose, we can build systems that truly serve the people,” the governor said.

“I want to thank you for the trust and support you have shown. This project belongs to all of us, and it is your belief in a greater Lagos that makes progress possible.”