Kano NNPP Expels Rep Member Abdulmumin Jibrin Over Anti-Party Activities

The Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has expelled a member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, over alleged anti-party activities and disloyalty.

Kofa, who represents the Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency, had earlier hinted that he was planning to dump the NNPP.

NNPP Chairman in Kano, Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa, said the party had no choice but to expel Kofa after his “repeated acts of sabotage and public defiance.”

“He has been consistently attacking the party and its leadership in the media. This is not just about personal opinion—it is a clear betrayal of the platform that brought him to power,” Dungurawa stated.

The chairman described Kofa as a “weak politician” whose political success was solely due to his affiliation with the Kwankwasiyya movement and the NNPP, rather than his individual political strength.

“If he were truly strong politically, he would have won his election under the APC, but he failed,” Dungurawa said.

“It was when he joined NNPP through Kwankwasiyya that he became a House of Reps member. Now he is deceiving himself, thinking he is strong.”

Dungurawa revealed that the party initially set up a reconciliation committee to engage Kofa after an earlier controversial interview with Channels Television. However, he said Kofa’s subsequent public statements and behavior left the party with no alternative.

“Instead of dialogue, he went further to work against our interests, openly declaring loyalty outside the party. That is why we expelled him. He has no value to add,” he added.

Beyond allegations of anti-party activities, Dungurawa also accused Kofa of failing to meet his financial obligations to the party, including the payment of mandatory dues.

“We will drag him to court to recover what he owes the party. It is a constitutional requirement for every member to pay dues, but he has consistently failed to do so,” he said.

Amid speculation that Kofa may return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the NNPP chairman dismissed fears of mass defections or loss of influence, asserting that the Kwankwasiyya movement remains firm and united under the leadership of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“Politics is about groups and coalitions. Kwankwasiyya is still intact and continues to command strong grassroots support in Kano and beyond,” Dungurawa added.