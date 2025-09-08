Troops Smash Gunrunning Syndicates, Arrest 35

Troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have intensified their clampdown on oil theft and arms trafficking in the Niger Delta, with significant breakthroughs recorded in Rivers State.

A statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations, disclosed that the operations between August 25 and September 7 led to the arrest of 35 suspects, the destruction of six illegal refining sites, and the recovery of over 14,000 litres of stolen products.

He said that, at the Kilometre 45 axis in Degema Local Government Area, two illegal refining sites were destroyed, with 4,500 litres and 3,000 litres of stolen crude and illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) recovered.

In Emohua, troops discovered dugout pits filled with crude oil and arrested a suspect while attempting to package 1,800 litres of stolen crude in sacks.

At Abacheke near the Rivers–Imo border, 35 sacks containing 1,750 litres of illegally refined AGO were seized, while in Omoku, a Mitsubishi Hilux conveying 12 sacks of AGO was intercepted before its driver fled.

The operation, according to the statement, extended to other states in the Niger Delta, with troops uncovering an illegal refining site in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State with 1,050 litres of stolen AGO.

In Akwa Ibom, a red minibus carrying 750 litres of AGO was intercepted in Oruk Anam LGA, while in Abak, 21 jerricans and several storage drums were destroyed at another site. In Bayelsa, troops continued to dominate waterways and hinterlands, preventing criminals from operating freely.

The Army also confirmed the dismantling of a gunrunning syndicate notorious for trafficking small arms and light weapons across the Niger Delta corridor.

The suspects—Innocent Emiyemokumo Deidei (alias Sele Bobo), Godknows Alabor Avor, and Godwin Osik—were arrested through intelligence-led operations. Troops recovered two English pistols, four locally fabricated pistols, and a double-barreled gun.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma, the operation was described as a major success, resulting in “the arrest of 35 criminals, the destruction of six illegal refining sites, and the confiscation of over 14,000 litres of stolen products.”

He further stated that “the suspects and arms recovered have been handed over to the relevant agency for prosecution,” while stressing that troops remain committed to denying criminals freedom of action in the Niger Delta.