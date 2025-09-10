Bolivia Edge Brazil To Grab 2026 World Cup Play-Off Spot

Bolivia kept their 2026 World Cup dream alive by snatching a play-off place with a 1-0 victory over Brazil in El Alto on Tuesday, taking advantage of Venezuela’s home defeat to Colombia.

Miguel Terceros’s penalty on the stroke of half-time proved to be the difference for Bolivia against the five-time world champions, in a match played 4,150 metres above sea level.

The victory dragged Bolivia above Venezuela into seventh place in the final standings of South American qualifying, earning them a berth in next year’s continental play-offs for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Venezuela, who were hoping to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, held a one-point lead over Bolivia heading into the last round of matches, but were beaten 6-3 at home by Colombia.

“We’re very happy, but we need to keep our feet on the ground, knowing that we have to keep fighting,” said Bolivian coach Oscar Villegas.

Two nations will qualify for the World Cup from the six-team play-off tournament to be held next March, reportedly in Mexico.

Bolivia are hoping to reach the World Cup finals for the first time since a group-stage exit from the 1994 edition in the USA.

Their victory on Tuesday sparked wild celebrations on the streets of the major city of La Paz, which neighbours El Alto.

Reigning champions Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay had all already secured automatic tickets to the World Cup.

Elsewhere in the final round of games, Argentina lost 1-0 in Ecuador, Paraguay beat Peru 1-0 in Lima, while Chile and Uruguay played out a goalless draw.

