Diphtheria Outbreak Claims 10 Children In Niger

At least 10 children have lost their lives in Niger State following a fresh outbreak of diphtheria in the Agaie and Bida local government areas.

The deceased children were reportedly taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida, where they succumbed to complications from the disease despite medical efforts.

Local sources revealed that more fatalities had also been recorded in rural communities across the two LGAs since the outbreak began, though the exact figures remain unconfirmed.

The development has triggered anxiety among residents, who are calling for swift government intervention to prevent the disease from spreading further.

A resident of Bida, who spoke on condition of anonymity, lamented the rising toll and appealed for urgent supplies of vaccines and drugs.

“This is a matter of life and death, and we appeal to the state government to urgently provide drugs to Bida and Agaie general hospitals to curb the spread of the disease to other areas,” the resident said.

Confirming the outbreak, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tertiary Health Care, Mohammed Gana, said the government, in collaboration with health partners, had activated emergency response measures. According to him, steps are being taken to provide medication, strengthen surveillance, and contain the spread of the infection.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection that primarily affects the throat and airways, producing toxins that can damage the heart, kidneys, and nervous system.

It can be fatal if untreated, especially among children.

Authorities say that routine immunisation is the most effective preventive measure.

The Niger State Ministry of Health has therefore urged parents to ensure that their children receive complete doses of diphtheria-containing vaccines while also advising the public to report suspected cases promptly to the nearest health facility.