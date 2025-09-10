Ex-NNPCL GMD Kyari Leaves EFCC HQ After Questioning

A former group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has left the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after he was interrogated over financial matters during his time in office.

Kyari was seen walking into the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja at about 2:15 pm on Wednesday.

As he was walked in, the former GMD said, “I have done my part; the EFCC must do theirs. When each of us does our duty—without fear or favour, with honour, respect, and commitment—Nigeria moves forward.”

The EFCC had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking a 60-day freeze order to complete the investigation.

But Justice Emeke Nwite limited the freeze period to 30 days with the option of a renewal if necessary.

The court in August ordered the temporary freezing of four Jaiz bank accounts linked to Kyari over allegations of fraud.

Justice Nwite made the order after counsel for the EFCC, Ogechi Ujam, moved an ex parte motion asking the court to freeze the accounts in the interim pending the conclusion of investigations by the commission.

The judge, in his ruling, held that the application was meritorious and accordingly granted same.

“I have listened to the counsel for the applicant and gone through the affidavit evidence with the exhibits and written address attached. I found that this application is meritorious and it is hereby granted as prayed,” the judge held.

Justice Nwite then adjourned till Sept 23 for a report on the matter.

On August 11, 2025, the EFCC filed the motion ex parte before the court to seek an order freezing the bank accounts because the accounts are owned by Kyari, “who is currently being investigated in a case involving the offences of conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

In the affidavit attached to the ex parte, Amin Abdullahi, an EFCC investigator attached to the Special Investigation Unit, said the commission received and investigated a petition dated April 24 and filed by a group, the Guardian of Democracy and Rule of Law, against Kyari.

He said he was a member of the team assigned to investigate the petition.

“Upon receipt of the petition referred to in Paragraph 4 above, my team carried out several investigation activities which included seeking and obtaining bank records from commercial Banks,” he said.

EFCC Probe

He said the preliminary investigations found that two of the bank accounts carry the name of Mele Kyari, while the other two have the name of a non-governmental organisation, Guwori Community Development Foundation Flood Relief.

The accounts were listed as: “Jaiz Bank account number: 0017922724 with account name: Mele Kyari; Jaiz Bank account number: 0017922724 with account name: Mele Kyari; Jaiz Bank account number: 0018575055 and Jaiz Bank number: 0018575141 with both account names as Guwori Community Development Foundation Flood Relief”.

The anti-graft agency argued that the bank accounts in respect of which the reliefs are sought are subject matters of investigation by the Commission about misappropriation of funds and criminal breach of trust.

It also said that the preliminary investigation conducted thus far revealed that the bank accounts are linked to Mr Kyari, who has been using them to receive suspicious inflows from NNPC and various oil companies that have dealings with NNPC.

“That bank records further revealed that these accounts are controlled and managed by Mr Kyari through his family members who are acting as fronts,” he said.

Abdullahi also said the investigation so far carried out revealed “that N661,464,601.50, which are suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities, were warehoused in four different accounts”.