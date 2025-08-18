Alleged Fraud: Court Convicts Three More Persons Arrested At Obasanjo Library Complex

Days after a court convicted four persons arrested at a hotel located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of another three persons arrested at the complex for internet fraud.

Vacation judge, Justice Deinde Dipeolu, at the Federal High Court, Lagos, convicted the defendants on Monday after they each pleaded guilty to the charge filed against them.

The convicts, Adenekan Ayinde, Oyatokun Qudus, and Adisa Okikiade, are among a larger pool of 93 suspected internet fraudsters arrested during a sting operation by the EFCC on August 10, 2025, at a pool party in the hotel where they were celebrating their exploits.

With the conviction of these three, the total number of persons convicted by the court now stands at seven. Justice Dipeolu had previously convicted four at their arraignment on Friday, August 15, 2025. The EFCC, which is leading the prosecution, said it would proceed in batches with the arraignment of the other suspects arrested at the OOPL.

At the proceedings in court on Monday, Adenekan Ayinde, was arraigned on a one count charge of fraudulently holding himself out as a white woman from the United States of America on his Google account: with intent to gain advantage for himself, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.”

He pleaded guilty to the charge and also confirmed to the court that the sum of N200,000 had already been restituted to the victim of his crime. The EFCC prosecutor, Saadatu Yabo, also tendered an iPhone 14 Pro Max, which was admitted as an exhibit without any objection from the defence counsel.

After reviewing the evidence, Justice Dipeolu sentenced Adenekan to one month’s imprisonment, with an option of a N300,000 fine.

A second convict, Oyatokun Qudus, who was alleged to have fraudulently held himself out on an Instagram page as Eric Melissa, a white female, with intent to gain undue advantage, also pleaded guilty, was convicted and sentenced to one month imprisonment, with an option of a N300,000 fine.

The third convict, Adisa Okikiade, who also faced a one-count charge of fraudulently holding himself out on Google as Anthony Krenn, to gain undue advantage, similarly pleaded guilty and was convicted, with an option of a fine.