Gov Soludo Orders Arrest Of Security Operatives After Onitsha Shooting

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has ordered the arrest of security operatives involved in the shooting near Emeka Offor Plaza, Onitsha Main Market.

At least one person died after task force operatives opened fire in a market in Anambra state on Tuesday.

Shortly after the incident, Soludo directed that the suspects be arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution, and that the medical needs of those who sustained injuries be taken care of.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor.

Mefor said the Anambra State Government was aware of the disturbance that occurred at the market.

“We appreciate the swift intervention of the Police, who have restored calm and order to the area. An investigation into the incident has commenced, and the government will ensure that all necessary measures are taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” he stated.

“Regrettably, one of the victims, Miss Chinwe Igwe, was confirmed dead on arrival. Her body has been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation. The other victims are currently receiving treatment and are responding positively.

“Meanwhile, Mr Governor has directed that the suspects be arrested and handed over to the police for prosecution, and for the medical needs of those who sustained injuries to be taken care of.

“Normalcy has since been restored in the area by the Police, while patrols and monitoring continue by law enforcement agents to ensure sustained peace.”

The Operation Clean And Healthy Anambra Brigade, otherwise known as “OCHA Brigade”, is a special enforcement unit created to enforce environmental and sanitation regulations in the state.