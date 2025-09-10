[VIDEO] ‘It Is Not Possible,’ Afegbua Laughs Off Obi’s Single-Term Proposal

Edo State Commissioner-designate, Kassim Afegbua, has dismissed Peter Obi’s proposal to serve for one term if elected as the country’s president in 2027.

Afegbua spoke on Wednesday when he was featured as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“I know that it is not possible,” he said on the breakfast show, arguing that four years is inadequate to “transform” Nigeria.

“Nobody should tell you he’s coming from the South to spend four years because for me that is just like telling a bogus lie,” he claimed.

Watch the interview below: