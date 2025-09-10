UPDATED: INEC Recognises David Mark-Led ADC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially recognised the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by a former senate president, David Mark.

The confirmation which was displayed on the website of INEC, was sighted by Channels Television on Wednesday

The recognition came after an internal restructuring that resulted in the emergence of national officers to reposition the party further ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Aside from Mark, who was appointed as the interim chairman, INEC listed a former Osun governor, Rauf Aregbesola, as National Secretary.

Other principal officers now officially recognised by the electoral body are a former Edo governor, Oserheimen Osunbor, as National Legal Adviser; Ibrahim Mani as National Treasurer, and Akibu Dalhatu as National Financial Secretary.

The opposition coalition officially adopted the ADC as it political platform on July 2, 2025, with the aim of contesting the presidential and other elections in 2027.

The coalition said it was set to rescue the country from collapse and rebuild its democracy.

“Let it be known to all that this coalition of national political opposition groups goes beyond gaining political power. It is a concerted effort to rebuild the crumbling pillars of Nigeria’s democracy.

“The mission is clear: Rescue Nigeria. Rebuild Nigeria. Return power to the people,” said Mark.

The former leader of the senate alleged that the Federal Government led by the All Progressives Congress (APC) had hijacked all democratic institutions, and sent the country on a “creeping descent into total civilian dictatorship” in the last two years.

Mark also said the current government was “consumed with politicking” and had abandoned governance.

“The blatant destabilisation and infiltration of all major opposition political parties is aimed at achieving only one objective: to enhance total state capture and leave Nigerians with no alternative or options in 2027. This coalition is to prevent our country’s descent into a one-party state,” he added.

Also part of the movement are the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi; a former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai; and a former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, who were present at the unveiling.

Others are a former member of the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye; a former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalong; Dele Momodu, Senator Gabriel Suswam; Senator Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP), a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; and a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd.).

Former national chairman of the ADC, Ralph Nwosu, at the unveiling formally handed over and presented the membership card of the party to Mark andAregbesola, as the interim new national chairman and national secretary, respectively.

But the 2023 presidential candidate of the ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, described members of the opposition coalition as “enemies of Nigeria” who were determined to drag the nation backward.

“They are enemies of Nigeria. They are enemies of progress. Nigerians can no longer be fooled. Nigerians from all walks of life watched the video—I just saw it today—and what you saw in that hall were ‘former’ this and ‘former’ that: former Vice President, former governors, former ministers.

“All these ‘formers’ are taking Nigeria back to its former glory. They’ve never taken us forward,” Kachikwu, said during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on July 2, 2025.

He also lamented the recycling of leaders who he said had brought Nigeria to its current state.

Kachikwu stated, “These same people have ruled Nigeria for the last four decades. Where are we as a country? A nation where 80 per cent of the population is poor. And now they pretend to be the fire brigade, trying to put out the fire they started.”

The Mark-led coalition said it aims to defeat President Bola Tinubu of the APC in the 2027 presidential election, but Tinubu dismissed the move, describing members of the coalition as internally displaced politicians.