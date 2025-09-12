PHOTOS: NAFDAC Seizes ₦1.2bn Worth Of Fake Drugs In Lagos

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized fake Malaria drugs worth ₦1.2bn in Lagos State.



NAFDAC in a statement on Friday said the drugs were intercepted in the Ilasa-Oshodi area of the South-West state.

“NAFDAC has intercepted 277 cartons of counterfeit and unregistered Malamal Forte malaria drugs, valued at over ₦1.2 billion, in a warehouse located in the Ilasa-Oshodi area of Lagos State,” the agency wrote.

“The fake drugs, which were concealed in cartons labelled as Diclofenac Potassium 50mg, were illegally imported from Shanxi Tianyuan Pharmaceuticals Group in China. They were falsely declared as spare parts in the shipping container.”

In the wake of the seizure, the NAFDAC Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, affirmed the Agency’s commitment, with the full support of the Presidency and Federal Ministry of Health, to eliminating counterfeit and substandard medicines from Nigeria.

“This seizure is part of NAFDAC’s sustained nationwide operation to protect public health and ensure only safe, quality medicines are available to Nigerians,” NAFDAC wrote.

