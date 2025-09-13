Customs Appoint New Industrial Area Comptroller For Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced the appointment of Comptroller Adebola Salawu as the new head of its Lagos Industrial Area Command.

Salawu succeeds Comptroller Sarah Wadinda, who retired recently after years of service.

The announcement was made on the Service’s official X handle, @CustomsNG, on Saturday.

The handover ceremony, held at the Command’s headquarters in Festac Town, was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Customs Juliana Tomo.

According to the statement, Wadinda retired after a distinguished career and was recognised for her leadership and corporate social responsibility initiatives, including the Customs Cares project at Festac Senior Grammar School.

Under her watch, the school received a water treatment plant, an e-library, a photocopier, and refurbished toilet facilities.

“The success of this project was made possible through the collaboration and support of stakeholders,” Tomo noted.

In her farewell remarks, Wadinda expressed gratitude to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for entrusting her with the Command’s leadership. She also urged officers to give their full support to her successor.

Her successor, Comptroller Salawu, praised Wadinda’s achievements and pledged to build on them.

“I assure officers and stakeholders of my commitment to improving excise operations,” Salawu said. She further called for cooperation, urging officers to embrace the newly launched Unified Customs Management System (B’Odogwu) and emphasised the importance of in-house training and stakeholder engagement “to boost excise performance and contribute to national economic growth.”