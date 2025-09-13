SSANU South East Zone Rejects Salary Disparity, Demands Fair Allowance

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) in the South East Zone has urged the Federal Government to promptly address issues related to salary disparities and unpaid entitlements.

It is also asking the government to pay attention to the underfunding of universities, warning that the continued neglect of agreements could lead to a total shutdown of the nation’s university system.

These demands were made on Thursday during a Zonal Workshop themed: “Strategies for Building Formidable Union Leadership: A Practicable Approach,” which featured paper presentations on stress management and the evolving challenges of trade unionism.

The council decried the imbalance in the disbursement of the ₦50 billion earned allowance, where ₦40 billion went to one union while SSANU, NASU, and NAAT shared only ₦10 billion.

“We are requesting that the Federal Government release at least ₦100 billion to the three non-teaching unions to make up for previous shortfalls,” ZEC declared.

The union also rejected the reported recommendations of the Nimi Briggs Committee, which allegedly proposed a 100% to 10% salary increase ratio between ASUU and other unions.

“SSANU South East Zone says no to salary disparity. We totally reject any implementation of the Nimi Briggs proposal,” the union stated.

The council also demanded the recommencement and conclusion of the 2009 renegotiation agreement, while cautioning the Office of the Head of Service against “attempted usurpation of statutory functions of University Governing Councils.”

ZEC raised concerns over unpaid deductions and allowances, noting that third-party deductions from withheld salaries had not been remitted by IPPIS.

“We urge the Federal Government to release these deductions immediately and pay the outstanding two months of withheld salaries, along with the ₦35,000 salary award and 12 months’ arrears of 25%/35%,” the statement read.

SSANU warned that the Federal Government’s failure to honour agreements could lead to industrial action.

“There is a growing concern and palpable fear of a total shutdown of the Nigerian university system. Nigerians should hold the Federal Government responsible if that happens,” the council warned.

Beyond university issues, the union also expressed frustration over the rising cost of living, poor infrastructure, and worsening insecurity.

“We will not fail to express our dismay, displeasure, and disappointment over the planned tax reforms, unbearable cost of living, high pump price of petroleum products, and the high level of bad roads, which aid insecurity,” the statement concluded.