Brazilian Jazz Musician Hermeto Pascoal Dies At 89

Celebrated Brazilian musician Hermeto Pascoal, who gained international fame for his collaborations with fellow jazz legend Miles Davis, has died aged 89, his family said Saturday.

With his distinctive white beard and hair, Pascoal was known as “The Sorcerer” for his ability to create music with a variety of instruments and objects.

“With serenity and love, we announce that Hermeto Pascoal has passed on to the spiritual realm, surrounded by family and fellow musicians.”

“At the very moment of his passing, his Group was on stage — just as he would have wished: making sound and music,” said a message on Pascoal’s Instagram account.

“If you wish to honor him, let a single note ring — from an instrument, your voice, or a kettle — and offer it to the universe,” said the note, signed by his family and team.

He performed on multiple occasions with Davis, who played Pascoal’s pieces along with numerous other top musicians.

Born in Brazil’s northeastern Alagoas state, Pascoal was a virtuoso who excelled in various instruments and had an extraordinary ability to improvise.

“Today we bid farewell to a genius,” said Brazilian singer Caetano Veloso, who mentioned but dismissed a public row he had with the late musician.

“Hermeto Pascoal is one of the highest points in the history of music in Brazil,” he added on Instagram.

AFP