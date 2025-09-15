2027 Polls: Situation Room Calls For Speedy Passage Of Pending Reforms

Ahead of the 2027 polls, the Nigerian Civil Situation Room on Monday urged the National Assembly to expedite all legislative processes on electoral reforms and ensure their passage into law.

Head of Programmes, ActionAid Nigeria, Celestine Odo, made this demand during a press conference in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Odo warned that Nigeria’s democracy was at a crossroads threatened by deepening government deficit.

“Situation room calls on the National Assembly to finalise and pass into law pending reforms that will restore confidence in our elections and ultimately, our democracy,” he said.

The situation room also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible polls in 2027.

It decried what it decsribed as systemic corruption, calling on the authorities to tackle the menace.

“With off-cycle governorship elections holding in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states before the next general elections, INEC will need to conduct free fair and credible elections within internationally accepted standards.

“Nigerian democracy stands at a crossroad. While the endurance of civil rule is commendable, systemic corruption, cultural fragmentation and governance deficit continue to threaten democratic consolidation.

“This administration’s legacy will hing on its ability to address economic inequality, restore electoral integrity and foster inclusive governance,” Odo added.

Natasha’s Suspension

Akpoti-Uduaghan, a first-time senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, was suspended by the Senate on March 6, 2025, following a resolution that barred her from parliamentary activities for six months.

Although the decision was challenged in court, the Federal High Court Abujadid not invalidate the suspension, adding that no binding order has been issued to reverse or modify the resolution.

On September 4, Akpoti-Uduaghan informed the clerk’s office of her intention to resume legislative duties.

Weighing in on the issue, the Situation Room faulted the upper chamber of the National Assembly over her suspenision.

The group described the continued denial of Natasha’s resumption as a serious threat to the rule of law.