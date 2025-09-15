Atiku Desperate For Power, Needs Rest — APC’s Morka

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar needs to rest after several unsuccessful attempts at becoming Nigeria’s President.

Atiku, 78, was vice president in 1999 and 2007. He had contested for the number one office in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 under different political parties.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Morka, who was reacting to Atiku’s claim in a statement that there is no sign that President Bola Tinubu can end hunger in the country, said the former VP was desperate for power.

He argued that Nigerians would reject him at the polls should he join the presidential race again.

“Nigerians are watching, I don’t think Nigerians are paying attention to what he says because they know why he says them.

“He is desperate for power. He thinks that by vilifying governments, making false statements that Nigerians will wake up tomorrow and make him President.

“Nigerians have rejected him so many times. I don’t think these Nigerians are considering of making Atiku President.

“He served Nigeria as he did. Today he has become quite frankly irrelevant to any consideration of prosperity to the future of our country,” Morka said.

On Monday, Atiku warned that worsening poverty and hunger in the country risked pushing citizens toward criminality and social unrest.

He cited historical examples, including the French Revolution of 1789, the 1917 Russian Bolshevik Revolution, and the Arab Spring, as outcomes of widespread deprivation and government indifference.

The ex-VP also drew parallels to Nigeria’s own EndSARS protests, attributing them to public frustration and hunger.

“The masses of Nigerians are progressively wallowing in misery and poverty under the watch of the Tinubu-led APC administration,” Atiku said.

He further stressed that two years into the Tinubu government, there were still “no manifest signs” that hunger and poverty were being addressed effectively.

“Reforms must have a human face and prioritise citizens’ welfare. Whatever reform the Tinubu government might claim to be undertaking, the point remains that food insecurity is a daily occurrence nationwide,” he added.