Hilda Baci Sets Record For Largest Serving Of Nigerian-Style Jollof Rice — Guinness Confirms

The Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, who ignited excitement across Africa in 2023, has once again made her way into the record books, Guinnes World Records has confirmed.

This time, her mission is to secure Nigeria’s edge in the long-running Jollof rivalry.

New record: Largest serving of Nigerian style jollof rice – 8,780 kg (19,356 lb 9 oz) achieved by Hilda Baci and Gino in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria pic.twitter.com/ErJLEJR5Qr — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 15, 2025 Advertisement

In a statement on Monday, the GWR confirmed that Hilda, who teamed up with Gino Nigeria, prepared a record-breaking 8,780 kg (19,356 lb 9 oz) of Nigerian-style jollof rice last Friday.

The Akwa Ibom-born chef, real name, Hilda Bassey, completed her attempt for the ‘largest pot of jollof rice’ during an eight-hour open cooking session at Eko Hotels and Suites, VI, Lagos.

She served up the dish at aVictoria Island event that drew hundreds and featured stage performances.

A staple across West Africa, jollof rice has long sparked debate over which country makes it best: Ghana or Nigeria.

The debate centers on both the ingredients used and the methods of preparation.

According to the record’s rules, certain ingredients were required, and Hilda revealed the exact measurements of everything she added to her record-breaking dish.

In a large pot, Baci said she combined 4,000 kg of washed basmati rice (at least 80% of the total weight, as required), 164 kg of fresh goat meat, 220 kg of Gino Asun & Peppered Chicken Cubes, and 600 kg of her signature jollof pepper mix.

She said it took “nine hours of fire, passion and teamwork,” and 1,200 kg of gas, to produce 16,600 plates of rice “served with joy, love and community.”

Hilda was also required to follow strict rules on food distribution, ensuring that none of it went to waste.

On Instagram, Baci shared a video of the jollof rice being dished out to supporters who had endured the tantalizing smells before digging in.

Reflecting on her attempt, She said, “I didn’t realise it would be this hard — it has been a real challenge. It took a lot of hard work, but achieving the record is truly satisfying.

“This record also belongs to the people of Nigeria, because they all contributed to its success.”

In May 2023, the chef broke the internet after setting the record for the longest individual cooking marathon, lasting 93 hours and 11 minutes.

The feat in Lekki, Lagos, drew both national and international attention.

The longest cooking marathon is a fiercely contested record and has been broken twice since Baci first claimed it.

In October 2023, Alan Fisher of Ireland cooked for 119 hr 57 min 16 sec, before Australia’s Evette Quoibia pushed the mark even further in February 2024 with 140 hr 11 min 11 sec.