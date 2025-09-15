SSANU, NASU Issue Seven-Day Strike Notice Over Earned Allowances, Others

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government over unresolved issues affecting non-academic staff in universities.

In a letter dated 12 September, 2025, the two unions condemned the “unjust” disbursement of earned allowances to university staff, the non-payment of outstanding allowances, and other unresolved issues.

The letter signed by the president of SSANU, Muhammed Ibrahim, and general secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi, reminded the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, of a June 18, 2025, letter from the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU.

The letter highlighted the urgent need for intervention in outstanding labor matters affecting their members.

The union noted that this letter prompted the Minister to convene a meeting with the JAC of NASU and SSANU on July 4, 2025, aimed at addressing the issues raised.

READ ALSO: SSANU South East Zone Rejects Salary Disparity, Demands Fair Allowance

“For the avoidance of doubt, the issues raised in the letter centred on: Unjust Disbursement of N50Billion Earned Allowances; Non-Payment of Outstanding Withheld Salaries and 25/35% Salary Increments; and Renegotiation of Year 2009 FGN and NASU/SSANU Agreements,” the statement read.

The unions said that they are compelled to serve a formal notice of seven days effective from Monday, 15th September, 2025, for the Federal Government to address their agitations, failing which members would embark on a series of legitimate industrial actions, including strikes to press home their demands.

It statement added, “The Honourable Minister would recall that at the 4ᵗʰ July, 2025 meeting to address the aforestated issues, there was a resolution to the effect that a Tripartite Committee comprising representatives from the Federal Ministry of Education, National Universities Commission and JAC of NASU and SSANU would be constituted to resolve the impasse which had arisen due to the skewed distribution of the N50 Billion Earned Allowances in which our members in the Universities were shortchanged, while those in the Inter-University Centres were completely shut out of the distribution.

“While there was no conclusion at the 4ᵗʰ July, 2025 meeting on the issue of payment of two months’ outstanding withheld salaries owed our members, you pledged to set machinery in motion to expedite action on the issue of payment of arrears of 25/35% salary increments owed our members.

“Sequel to the 4ᵗʰ July, 2025 meeting, there was a reminder letter dated 18ᵗʰ August, 2025, owing to the silence or deliberate decision by your office not to address issues affecting Non-Teaching staff in our Universities and Inter-University Centres.

“It is equally important to note that the renegotiation of Year 2009 FGN and NASU/SSANU Agreements is being delayed. It is on record that Alhaji Yayale Ahmed led Renegotiation Committee inaugurated on 15ᵗʰ October, 2024 to review the 2009 Agreements with the University Based Unions only had inaugural meeting with JAC of NASU and SSANU on 10ᵗʰ December, 2024 and since then the Federal Government Team has gone into limbo with the Non-Teaching Staff Unions, whereas information at our disposal confirmed that the same Federal Government Team has already concluded renegotiation with our counterpart, the Academic Staff Union in the sector and at the verge of signing an agreement while the Federal Government Team has refused to engage the Non-Teaching Staff Unions and even sidelined us despite fulfilling all justifications including re-submission of our Memoranda of Demands.

“We brought this to your attention during our 4ᵗʰ July, 2025 meeting and you promised to intervene for the Committee to expedite action. Regrettably, we are yet to see progress.

“Despite our repeated efforts to draw your attention to address concerns affecting our members in the Universities and Inter-University Centres, there appears to be nothing positive forthcoming from your office.

“In light of the persistent unresolved issues, and the apparent lack of responsiveness from the Government to our legitimate concerns, we are compelled to serve a formal notice of seven (7) days effective from Monday, 15ᵗʰ September, 2025 to address our agitations, failing which members of NASU and SSANU would embark on a series of legitimate industrial actions including strikes to press home our demands.