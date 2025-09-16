Ex-NBA President Olumide Akpata Denies Joining APC

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, has denied joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpata, 52, was candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in 2024 Edo State governorship election.

Reports emerged that the ex-governorship candidate was set to dump the Labour Party.

But in a statement on Tuesday, he described the reports as malicious rumour.

“In the past 24 hours, a malicious, mischievous and utterly false rumour has been concocted in the dark alleys of social media, and unfortunately amplified by mischief-makers, alleging that I have abandoned the Labour Party, the very platform on which I contested the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, to join the All Progressives Congress,” he said.

Akpata stressed that he had never considered switching political allegiance.

“This is not only false but laughable. I state without equivocation that I have neither contemplated, discussed, nor effected a defection to the APC, and for the avoidance of doubt, I have no intention of ever joining the APC,” he said.

See the full statement below: