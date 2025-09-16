Ex-NBA President Olumide Akpata Denies Joining APC

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, has denied joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Akpata, 52, was candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in 2024 Edo State governorship election.
Reports emerged that the ex-governorship candidate was set to dump the Labour Party.
But in a statement on Tuesday, he described the reports as malicious rumour.
READ ALSO: ‘We Would Gladly Receive Fubara,’ Rivers APC Woos Gov
“In the past 24 hours, a malicious, mischievous and utterly false rumour has been concocted in the dark alleys of social media, and unfortunately amplified by mischief-makers, alleging that I have abandoned the Labour Party, the very platform on which I contested the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, to join the All Progressives Congress,” he said.
Akpata stressed that he had never considered switching political allegiance.
“This is not only false but laughable. I state without equivocation that I have neither contemplated, discussed, nor effected a defection to the APC, and for the avoidance of doubt, I have no intention of ever joining the APC,” he said.
See the full statement below:
Olumide Osaigbovo Akpata
73, Boundary Road, G.R.A. Benin City, Edo State
: +234 803 304 7094, : [email protected]
PUBLIC STATEMENT
In the past 24 hours, a malicious, mischievous and utterly false rumour has been concocted in the dark alleys of social media, and unfortunately amplified by mischief-makers, alleging that I, OLUMIDE OSAIGBOVO AKPATA, have abandoned the Labour Party, the very platform on which I contested the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is not only false but laughable.
This piece of fiction is a complete fabrication, devoid of truth, and designed to mislead the public. Unfortunately, social media has again been deployed, by the usual suspects, as a breeding ground for falsehoods, giving wings to a story that has no foundation in reality.
Ordinarily, my first instinct would have been to ignore the rumours and go about my business. However, the sheer volume of calls and messages I have received from family, friends, and supporters, many of them genuinely concerned, has made it imperative that I issue this statement.
I state without equivocation that I have neither contemplated, discussed, nor effected a defection to the APC and for the avoidance of doubt, I have no intention of ever joining the APC. I remain firmly and unapologetically committed to the Labour Party and the ideals and principles it represents. I will therefore continue to invest my time and resources to ensure that the Party remains on course.
I, however, cannot help but wonder at the ease with which many were willing to believe and spread these vile rumours of my supposed defection. Granted that we live in an era increasingly defined by deepfakes and relentless online rumour mongering, albeit it is incumbent on us all to carry out minimum due diligence before joining in the fray. It is indeed regrettable that social media continues to be weaponised as a conduit for spreading falsehoods and manufacturing narratives that bear no resemblance to reality.
I have always been categorical about who I am and what I stand for. As I have said in the past, fidelity to the truth is non-negotiable for any person seeking genuine change. When I joined the Labour Party in March 2023, I did so openly. I attended my first Ward Meeting at the Party Secretariat in Oredo Ward 6, where I was formally introduced to members of the party in the Ward and presented with my membership card. Nothing has changed for now.
I therefore urge my friends, family, supporters, and well-wishers to disregard these unfounded rumours and to treat them with the contempt they deserve. No matter how many times a lie is shared, it will never become the truth.
Your Guy,
OLUMIDE OSAIGBOVO AKPATA
Candidate of the Labour Party, Edo 2024 Election
16 September 2025