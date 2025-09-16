×

Suspect In Charlie Kirk Killing Charged With Murder

By Nosakhale Akhimien
Updated September 16, 2025
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 13, 2025 using handouts released by the Utah Governor’s Office on September 13, 2025, shows the booking photos of Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the shooting death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. (Photo by Utah Governor’s Office / AFP) /

 

Prosecutors in Utah announced on Tuesday that they have formally charged the suspect in the murder of prominent US conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead last week during a speaking event on a Utah university campus.

Authorities said 22-year-old Tyler Robinson used a rifle to shoot Kirk with a single bullet to the neck from a rooftop. He was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt.

“After reviewing the evidence that law enforcement has collected thus far, I am…charging Tyler James Robinson, age 22, with the following crimes,” Utah County attorney Jeff Gray told a press conference.

“Count one, aggravated murder, a capital offence, for intentionally or knowingly causing the death of Charlie Kirk under circumstances that created a great risk of death to others.”

US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Six other charges include obstruction of justice and witness tampering, allegedly for ordering his roommate to stay silent.

“I am filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty,” Gray added.

“I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime.”

Charlie Kirk

 

A general view of a wreath laid by mourners outside the US Embassy in Pretoria on September 11, 2025 following the fatal shooting of US youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk while speaking during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, United States. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Kirk was the founder of the influential conservative youth political group Turning Point USA.

The father of two used his audiences on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to build support for conservative talking points, including strong criticism of the transgender rights movement.

A polarising figure, he often posted carefully edited clips of his interactions during debates at his many college events.

On Monday, the White House announced plans to target a left-wing ‘domestic terror movement,’ raising concerns over silencing dissent.

Senate Panel

 

FBI Director Kash Patel testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation” on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on September 16, 2025. Patel faces the Senate panel amid criticism of his handling of the investigation into the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

FBI Director Kash Patel faced heavy criticism for announcing a suspect’s arrest after the shooting, only to retract it later.

Patel faced a grilling from a Senate panel on Tuesday that included some very bad-tempered exchanges with Democratic Senator Corey Booker.

Patel has faced criticism from both sides since Trump appointed him to lead the FBI, the nation’s top law agency.

 

