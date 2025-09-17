Iranian authorities hanged a man on Wednesday after convicting him of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency since 2022, the judiciary said.

“Babak Shahbazi… was executed by hanging this morning following due legal process and the confirmation of his sentence by the Supreme Court,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website said.

It was not immediately clear when Shahbazi was arrested, but Mizan said he was sentenced to death for the capital offences of “corruption on earth” and “waging war against God.”

Mizan reported that he was involved in the design and installation of industrial cooling systems for companies linked to military, security, and telecommunications organisations and facilities.

His access to these sites enabled him “to provide information to the Mossad in exchange for money and residency in a foreign country,” it added.

Since its June war with Israel, Iran has vowed swift justice for people accused of collaborating with its arch foe.

READ ALSO: Iran Hangs Man Convicted Of Spying For Israel

In August, authorities executed Roozbeh Vadi—who worked at a subsidiary of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran—after convicting him of handing over information about Iranian nuclear scientists and facilities.

In late July, Iran’s intelligence agency said it had arrested “20 spies, Mossad operational and support agents, and elements connected to the (Israeli) regime’s intelligence officers in Tehran” as well as several other provinces.

Iran is the world’s second-most prolific executioner after China, according to human rights groups, including Amnesty International.

AFP