We’ve Made Substantial Progress On Food Security – Minister

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Sabi Abdullahi, says President Bola Tinubu’s administration has made significant progress in strengthening food security.

On Tinubu’s assumption of office, food and commodity inflation skyrocketed as Nigerians battle what can pass for the worst cost of living crisis since the country’s independence over six decades ago.

But speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, the minister noted that there is a drop in prices of food commodities.

“I won’t say that we are completely out of the woods but there is substantial improvement. And when I say substantial improvement, there is a drop in prices, but you see, affordability is not driven by only the supply.

“Remember we are living in an economy and there are a lot of things out there that will also impact on the capacity of people to be able to afford food.”

The Minister also spoke on the government’s target of 21 million jobs for Nigerians in the agricultural sector, saying that they are promoting all-year round farming to achieve that goal.

“What we are involved now is promoting year-round farming, a situation where we have 12 months, you have some commodities where you plant and harvest in maybe 60 days, some in 90 days.

“And we are saying that it is two months, three months depending on various kinds of crops. So, we want people to take advantage of what we have as water resources for example and that is why we are talking about irrigation,” he said.

The Federal Government on Tuesday unveiled fresh incentives aimed at attracting large-scale investment into Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Vice President Kashim Shettima said the measures are intended to boost irrigation, expand credit access for farmers, fast-track mechanisation, and generate millions of rural jobs under President Tinubu’s economic reforms.