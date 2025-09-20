2027: PDP Holds LG Congress In Edo, Declares ‘Rebirth Of Party’

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday conducted its Local Government Congress across the 18 LGAs of the State, electing new executive committees and national delegates.

The State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PDP, Tony Aziegbemi, monitored the exercise alongside a panel from the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, led by Hillary Okute.

At the Oredo Local Government Secretariat, where members turned out to elect an 18-member executive and a national delegate, Aziegbemi hailed the process as peaceful and transparent.

He described the exercise as a “rebirth” of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections. “What you are seeing here is the beginning of the rebirth of PDP in Nigeria.

“Last week, we held ward congresses in all 192 wards of the State, adjudged the best organised ever.

“Today’s local government congress has further shown the excitement, joy, and enthusiasm of our members.

“This momentum will ultimately drive us to remove the APC both at the federal and state levels in 2027 and 2028 respectively,” Aziegbemi said.

The PDP chairman accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of plunging Nigerians into hardship.

“Over 60 million Nigerians go to bed hungry every night because of the APC’s clueless government. What we are doing here in Edo is the march to rescue Nigeria,” he said.

Aziegbemi further assured that the forthcoming state congress scheduled for September 27 in Benin, would be seamless.

“It will be peaceful, well-organised, and mark the consolidation of a united PDP ahead of the convention in Abuja this November,” he said.

In his remark, Hillary Okute, Chairman of the LGA Congress Panel, praised the process, noting that what he witnessed was a product of “careful planning, hard work, and dedication.”

He described the exercise as a new dawn for the PDP, adding, “We are truly amazed at the decorum and spirit of brotherhood here today.

“We believe this will translate to higher levels, not just for Edo but for Nigeria.”