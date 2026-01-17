Three Officers Injured As Reckless Driver Rams Into Police Checkpoint In Edo

Three police officers were injured on Friday when a reckless driver ran into a checkpoint in Edo State.

This was revealed in a statement on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem.

According to him, the sad incident occurred following an incident along Iyekogba Estate Gate, Benin City, when the driver drove against traffic, breached a police checkpoint barricade, made a turn, and drove back at officers on duty, knocking down the police personnel who were said to be on lawful duty.

“The reckless driver eventually crashed into multiple vehicles before being restrained and arrested. The injured officers are currently receiving medical attention”, according to the statement.

It added that preliminary investigation indicated that the 19-year old suspect (name withheld) is an unlicensed driver.

The vehicle, a black Mercedes-Benz GLK SUV, valued at ₦28 million, belonging to him, which has been in use since May 2024, was found to be unregistered.

Items recovered from the suspect include a substance suspected to be Canadian Loud and a Sprite bottle containing sky-blue liquid suspected to be diluted refnol, the statement noted.

The Command recalled that on 24th December, 2025, the Edo State Police Command had appealed to members of the public to slow down at checkpoints and submit themselves to lawful enquiries by police officers in the interest of public safety.

The Command reiterated the directive and strongly warned that there “is absolutely no justifiable reason for any motorist to speed through a police checkpoint except with the intention to evade lawful checks or endanger the lives of officers on duty.”

The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, emphasised that any person who deliberately attacks or attempts to harm Police officers on lawful duty will not be spared, stressing that “enough is enough”.

The Command assured the public that it remains committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety.