EDSIEC Conducts By-Election In 15 Edo LGAs Despite Court Order

The Edo State local government by-election to fill vacant councillorship positions was held on Saturday in 15 of the 18 local government areas across the state.

The election was conducted by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), despite an ex parte order earlier issued by the High Court restraining the commission from holding the polls.

The order, which was granted on Tuesday, followed an application brought before the court by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In response, EDSIEC directed its legal representatives to file a motion on notice seeking the court to vacate the ex parte order and allow the by-election to proceed.

Despite the legal contention, the election went ahead as scheduled, aiming to fill vacant councillorship positions in 59 wards across the affected local government areas.

A visit to some polling stations within the Benin metropolis revealed a good voter turnout, with residents seen queuing up peacefully and appearing enthusiastic to exercise their franchise.

However, no voters were willing to offer comments at the time of the visit.

An EDSIEC official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the results of the election would be announced at the respective polling units rather than at the EDSIEC headquarters.