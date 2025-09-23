National Assembly Unseals Senator Natasha’s Office

The National Assembly has unsealed the office of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, located in Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing.

The office was unsealed on Tuesday by the Deputy Director of the Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabi Adedeji, potentially paving the way for the Kogi Central Senator to return to the Red Chamber when plenary resumes on October 7, 2025.

“To unseal Senator Natasha Akpoti’s office, I, Alabi Adedeji, Deputy Director, Sergeant-at-Arms, hereby unseal the office,” said the Sergeant-at-Arms before unlocking the door to the office, which had been under seal for six months.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended by the Senate for six months over alleged violations of its standing rules.