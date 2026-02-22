National Assembly Highlights Key Reforms In Electoral Act 2026

The National Assembly has outlined major reforms introduced in the Electoral Act 2026, including mandatory electronic transmission of results, compulsory use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the creation of a dedicated fund for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and stricter regulations for political parties.

Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, in a statement released by the Directorate of Media and Public Affairs in his office, said the new electoral framework was the product of two years of consultations involving INEC, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF), civil society organisations (CSOs), and development partners.

According to him, the National Assembly harmonised versions of the Electoral Bill 2026 passed by both chambers, particularly Clause 60(3), before transmitting it to President Bola Tinubu for assent in order to avert a constitutional crisis ahead of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The President signed the bill into law within 24 hours, completing what lawmakers described as a two-year reform process.

Financial Autonomy for INEC

Bamidele explained that Section 3 of the Act establishes a dedicated fund for INEC to guarantee its financial autonomy, operational stability and administrative continuity. The law also mandates the release of election funds at least six months before a general election and expands INEC’s authority to review result declarations made under duress or procedural violations.

Technology-Driven Electoral Process

Under Section 47, the Act makes it mandatory for presiding officers to use BVAS or any other technological device prescribed by INEC for voter accreditation.

Section 60(3) provides for the compulsory electronic transmission of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), while Section 60(6) prescribes a six-month jail term or a fine of ₦500,000 — or both — for any presiding officer who wilfully frustrates the electronic transmission of results.

The Senate Leader clarified that while IReV enhances transparency, it is not a collation platform. He added that the law permits the use of Form EC8A where electronic transmission fails due to communication challenges.

Sanctions and Administrative Provisions

Section 74(1) mandates Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to release certified true copies of documents within 24 hours of payment, with failure attracting a minimum two-year imprisonment without the option of fine.

Section 72(2) provides that a certified true copy of a court order is sufficient for swearing in a candidate declared winner by a court if INEC fails to issue a certificate of return.

Under Section 125(1-2), the Act prescribes a two-year jail term or fines ranging between ₦500,000 and ₦2 million — or both — for offences such as vote buying, impersonation and result manipulation.

Reforms to Party Primaries

The Act eliminates indirect primaries and retains only direct and consensus primaries under Section 84 (1-2).

Section 77 (1-7) requires political parties to maintain a digital register of members, issue membership cards, and submit the register to INEC at least 21 days before conducting primaries, congresses or conventions. Parties that fail to comply will be barred from fielding candidates in the affected election.

Revised Campaign Spending Limits

Section 92(1-8) raises campaign spending limits as follows:

Presidential: ₦10 billion (from ₦5 billion)

Governorship: ₦3 billion (from ₦1 billion)

Senate: ₦500 million

House of Representatives: ₦250 million

House of Assembly: ₦100 million

Area Council: ₦60 million

Councillorship: ₦10 million

The Act also imposes a ₦10 million fine on any political party that fails to submit accurate audited returns within the stipulated period.

Inclusion Measures

The legislation introduces additional safeguards, including provisions under Section 49 for gender-separated queues in areas where cultural practices require it, and Section 54, which establishes support mechanisms for persons with visual impairment.

Bamidele described the Electoral Act 2026 as a consolidation of Nigeria’s electoral governance framework, aimed at strengthening INEC’s independence, enhancing transparency, improving technological integration and reinforcing accountability ahead of the 2027 general elections.