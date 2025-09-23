GTCO Posts ₦601bn Pre-Tax Profit H1 2025

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has reported a pre-tax profit of ₦601 billion, a decline from ₦1 trillion recorded in the first half of 2025.

This is contained in its newly released unaudited results for the half year ended June 30, 2025.

Profit after tax stood at ₦449.01 billion, compared to ₦905.57 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Despite the drop in earnings, the Board has approved an interim dividend of ₦1.00 per share, maintaining the payout declared in H1 2024.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as of October 7, 2025.

Profit had declined by 43.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, relative to the same period of last year, taking a hit from a sharp slide in the unrealised gain on financial assets such as bonds and treasury bills.

The unrealised fair value gain on the financial instruments of the banking corporation, whose assets are more concentrated in securities than in loans to customers, slumped to ₦1.5 billion from ₦331.6 billion.

That prompted other income, the lifeblood of its revenue a year ago, to diminish by as much as 91.8 per cent.

Revenue for the financial institution fell to ₦523.2 billion from ₦680.5 billion during the period.

Net interest income, a profitability metric indicating how much banks earn in interest after deducting what they pay savers, jumped 40.1 per cent to ₦318.4 billion.

Loan impairment charges dropped by 0.5 per cent in a mark of the group’s ability to reduce the cash statutorily reserved to cover borrowers’ defaults even when its credit exposure grew by 15.6 per cent.