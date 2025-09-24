Bauchi Dismisses Two Senior Civil Servants Over Alleged Forgery

The Bauchi State Civil Service Commission has dismissed two senior government officials for alleged forgery.

It said the offence contravenes the State Public Service Rule 0327, (ii, iii, and vi) which relates to forgery and falsification of official documents.

Their dismissal was made known in a press release issued by the Information and Public Relations Officer of the commission, Saleh Umar.

The affected officials, according to the statement, are an Administrative Officer, Yusuf Ningi, and a Principal Executive Officer I, Suleiman Ahmed, who were previously posted to the Government House from the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

“The dismissal was considered and formalised during the Commission’s 35th plenary on September 23, 2025, and it takes immediate effect,” the statement read.

The Commission noted that the action was necessary in an effort to uphold integrity and accountability within the state civil service.

Govt Promotes Workers

In another development, the Commission also approved the promotion of several senior civil servants.

During its sitting, it formalised the promotion of three substantive directors into the state service, while the promotion of four deputy directors to the rank of director was endorsed.

Those promoted include directors in administration and human resources, and audit. Those endorsed for promotion were directors of planning, research and statistics, civil litigation, and land and valuation.

Furthermore, eight chief state counsel and a chief land officer were elevated to deputy director positions.

According to the press release, the Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Muhammad, during the plenary, urged all civil servants in the state to strictly adhere to the Public Service Rules, internal and external circulars, and ethical guidelines in the discharge of their duties.

“Adherence to laid-down laws and procedures is essential to rid the system of unlawful practices and enhance service delivery that is free from corruption,” he said.

The Chairman reiterated the commission’s commitment to promoting ethical conduct and strengthening integrity across all levels of the civil service.

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, he encouraged them to redouble their efforts in serving the state diligently.

This development came shortly after the commission dismissed an education officer on September 11 for gross misconduct involving sexual harassment.

The commission stated that all decisions made during the plenary were based on recommendations submitted by the Office of the Head of Civil Service.