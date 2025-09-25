Lagos Govt Unveils Guidelines To Tackle Sexual Harassment At Workplace

The Lagos State Government has launched new guidelines to prevent and address sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) unveiled the framework during a symposium at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island.

The event focused on the impact of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) on labour and organisational productivity.

It brought together more than 130 professionals from banking, oil and gas, hospitality, FMCG, and trade union sectors.

DSVA Executive Secretary, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, described SGBV as both a human rights violation and a major economic challenge.

Survey

She cited the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, which estimated annual losses of $3.0 billion, nearly 1% of output.

She also presented findings from a recent survey of 549 professionals on workplace harassment.

Over 70% of respondents reported direct experience, while 89.3% knew someone affected.

Only 4.5% said they had never encountered workplace harassment.

“This reality underscores the urgent need for enforceable workplace policies that prohibit misconduct and promote dignity, respect, and inclusivity,” she said.

The Chairman of the Lagos Assembly Committee on Women Affairs, Princess Olumegbon, said SGBV must be addressed as both an economic and societal challenge.

She assured participants of the House’s commitment to strengthening legal frameworks against gender-based violence.

Calls For Zero Tolerance

The symposium featured goodwill messages and a keynote address by Kemi Ibru, Founder of Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF).

Ibru stressed the toll of SGBV on productivity and urged adoption of zero-tolerance policies and survivor support mechanisms.

A key highlight was the official launch of the Lagos State Guidelines for Preventing and Addressing Sexual Harassment in the Workplace.

The initiative aims to guarantee safer and more inclusive workplaces across the state.