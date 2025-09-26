Man Utd Boss Amorim Admits Uncertainty Ahead Of Brentford Clash

Ruben Amorim admits he does not know what to expect from his struggling Manchester United, believing the best approach is to treat each match as if it is the “last one”.

United travel to Brentford on Saturday, seeking back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time during the Portuguese manager’s troubled 10-month reign.

The Red Devils go into the match in London 11th in the table after a 2-1 home win against Chelsea last week, which eased the pressure on Amorim after a poor start to the season.

The United boss told his pre-match press conference on Friday that it was crucial to build momentum.

“It’s really important for us to have that sense of urgency that we need to win, no matter what,” he said.

“Every time we start preparing for the game and you watch the next opponent, you think it’s going to be really, really tough.

“I have that feeling. But for me, we cannot control the result of the game. The most important thing is to start the game the way we started against Chelsea, the way we started against Burnley, the way we started against Arsenal.”

United lost 1-0 to Arsenal in their season opener despite an impressive performance but beat Burnley 3-2.

Amorim said United had been hampered by inconsistency for “so many months”.

“It’s normal the fans, they don’t know what is going to happen the next game,” he said. “To be completely honest, I have an idea, but I don’t know how it’s going to be and I’m the manager of the team.”

He added: “The best way of dealing with that is that every game is the last one…. The next game is going to be the most important game for a long time for Manchester United.

“So I understand the feeling of the fans, so let’s start changing that feeling to present ourselves with that urgency that we need on the pitch.”

Amorim praised new signing Bryan Mbeumo, who has impressed since joining United from Brentford in July.

“It’s really important for everything he has been doing, the light that he brings to the dressing room. He is not the guy that talks more but you can feel it that he’s always there to help us,” he said.

“He runs a lot, presses a lot, he is a different threat compared to last season…. I’m more than happy with Bryan.”

Winger Amad Diallo, who has started five of United’s six games this season, will miss the match following a family bereavement.