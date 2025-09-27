16 Trafficked Children Rescued By Plateau Govt

The Plateau State government has rescued 16 children who were trafficked from Bassa Local Government Area to Anambra State, and reunited them with their families.

Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Development, Caroline Dafur, who disclosed this in Jos, said the children, aged between four and nine, were trafficked from Plateau to Anambra State, noting that the suspect behind the act has been arrested.

Dafur described the rescue as a significant step in the fight against child trafficking, stressing that the government is committed to defending the rights of the vulnerable.

“This rescue represents triumph over trauma, resilience, and hope restored in a world where the innocence of childhood should be protected,” she said.

The commissioner called on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.

“If you see something, say something. Together, we can put an end to child trafficking in Plateau State,” she added.

Receiving the children on behalf of the Bassa local government, the wife of the council chairman, Miriam Riti, said measures had been taken to ensure their well-being, including medical checks, school enrollment, and monitoring through community leaders.

A parent of one of the rescued children, Mrs. Asabe Agidi, expressed gratitude to the government, saying she was misled into believing her child was being taken for a better life.

“I am grateful to have my daughter back, and I will take care of her with the little I have,” she said.

The handover of the children took place at the J.D. Gomwalk secretariat in Jos, in an event attended by families and community representatives.