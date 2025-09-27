×

Chelsea Suffer Defeat At Home To Brighton 

The Blues deservedly led at half-time through Enzo FFernández'sheader before Trevoh Chalobah was sent off in the 53rd minute.

By Channels Television
Updated September 27, 2025
Brighton’s Belgian defender, Maxim De Cuyper (R), celebrates scoring the team’s second goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in London on September 27, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

 

For the second consecutive weekend, Chelsea were undone by a red card in a 3-1 defeat to Brighton.

The Blues deservedly led at half-time through Enzo FFernández’sheader.

However, the game changed when Trevoh Chalobah was sent off in the 53rd minute after a VAR review for chopping down Diego Gomez, who was racing clear on goal.

 

Chelsea’s English defender, Reece James, talks to Referee Simon Hooper as he shows Chelsea’s English defender, Trevoh Chalobah (not pictured), a red card during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in London on September 27, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

 

Brighton made the man advantage count as Danny Welbeck headed in to level before Maxim De Cuyper and Welbeck secured victory in stoppage time.

 

Chelsea’s Italian head coach Enzo Maresca shouts instructions to the players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in London on September 27, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

 

 

 

Liverpool’s Perfect Start Ends

 

 

Similarly, Liverpool’s perfect Premier League start came undone in a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Palace are now the only undefeated team in the Premier League after extending their club record run to 18 games in all competitions without losing, including three games against Liverpool.

The English champions were finally made to pay for another disjointed performance after being bailed out by a series of late goals in winning their opening five league games.

 

Crystal Palace’s French striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta (L), Crystal Palace’s English goalkeeper, Dean Henderson (C), and Crystal Palace’s Northern Irish midfielder, Justin Devenny (R) applaud fans after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in south London on September 27, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) 

 

Ismaila Sarr fired the FA Cup winners into an early lead after Liverpool failed to deal with a corner.

Liverpool looked set to be rescued by another late goal when Federico Chiesa swept home a loose ball in the box to equalise in the 87th minute.

This time, the Reds were on the other end of a late winner.

Nketiah produced a composed finish in a packed penalty area with almost the last kick of the game.

 

Crystal Palace’s English striker, Eddie Nketiah, shoots to score their late winner during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in south London on September 27, 2025. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

 

Victory takes Palace up to second and within three points of Liverpool at the top of the table.

Arsenal can move back into second and cut the gap on their title rivals to two points when they travel to Newcastle on Sunday.

There was also late drama at Elland Road, where Bournemouth snatched a point against Leeds thanks to Eli Kroupi’s strike in a 2-2 draw.

 

 

