Civil Defence Calls  For Synergy To Safeguard Critical National Assets

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun State Command, has reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure across the state and country, stressing the need for synergy among other sister security agencies, residents, and communities in achieving the goals of securing vital installations

This was the thrust of a one-day stakeholders’ meeting held at the Command Headquarters, Abeokuta, the state capital, with the theme “Protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure through Effective Cooperation, Collaboration, and Coordination.”

The forum drew participation from top government officials, traditional rulers, security agencies, community development associations, youth representatives, and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, the Ogun State Commandant of NSCDC, Commandant Remilekun Omalade-Ekundayo, emphasised that national assets such as transportation systems, telecommunication networks, electricity, railway tracks, airports, forests, transformers, and streetlights are critical to national growth and development and must be jointly protected.

She warned that vandalism and deliberate destruction of government facilities, whether out of anger or financial motives, pose grave threats to national growth.

“Anything the government builds comes at a huge cost. Destroying them is like destroying ourselves because we all rely on these facilities,” Ekundayo said, adding that asset protection should not be seen as the exclusive duty of security agencies.

The Commandant urged residents to embrace community vigilance, intelligence sharing, and whistleblowing as practical measures against sabotage.

Representing the Ogun state government, a Senior Special Assistant on Inter-Ethnic Affairs. Hadi Sani highlighted the importance of community involvement.

He noted that security challenges demand more than a kinetic approach, urging communities, traditional rulers, youths, and Community Development Associations (CDAs) to work with government and security agencies.

“You should be the chief security officer of your home and community. If you see something, say something, the transformer in your area is your first responsibility before the government takes it up,” he said.

Other stakeholders, including representatives of the Police, Army, DSS, Nigerian Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Correctional Service, Customs, FRSC, Amotekun, TRACE, So-Safe Corps, Vigilante Group, Amotekun Corps, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Royal Fathers, Community Leaders, and private sector groups, echoed the call for synergy, grassroots vigilance, and shared ownership of national assets.

The event also featured recognition of the Ogun State Commandant by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) for her outstanding performance in protecting critical national assets and infrastructure, including successful arrests and prosecutions across the state.

While affirming their readiness to work with the Corps, the stakeholders unanimously agreed that safeguarding national assets is a collective responsibility that demands cooperation, collaboration, and coordination across every level of society.