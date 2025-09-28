Shehu Sani Urges PENGASSAN, Dangote Refinery To Embrace Dialogue, Avert Strike

Former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has urged Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to avoid a strike through constructive dialogue.

He spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, warning that a nationwide shutdown would hurt every Nigerian.

“I believe Dangote can reach an agreement with the union and this issue can be solved,” Sani said.

Sani praised Dangote as “one son Nigeria is proud of” for building Africa’s largest refinery.

However, he stressed that workers must have the right to union membership under the Constitution.

“Only when workers disrupt operations should measures be taken, but to sack them for joining unions is wrong,” he said.

He cautioned that the refinery’s global reputation should not be damaged by disputes with labour unions.

Sani explained that the root of the crisis as a clash between Dangote’s need for uninterrupted production and the unions’ duty to protect workers.

“The world sees Nigeria as a petroleum power courtesy of Dangote refinery,” Sani noted.

“Without unions, workers will be exploited, abused, and their rights unprotected,” he warned.

He acknowledged Dangote’s fear of strikes but insisted dialogue was the only solution.

Sani welcomed government efforts to mediate, noting that, “The Ministry of Labour’s invitation to both sides shows the government’s interest in solving this.”

PENGASSAN Orders Shutdown

PENGASSAN accused Dangote Refinery of sacking 800 Nigerians and replacing them with “over 2,000 Indians.”

The strike directive warned that operations would not resume until workers were reinstated.

The union ordered members to cut gas and crude supplies to the refinery.

“All control room and field operations must stop without delay,” its circular read.

“An injury to one is an injury to all. No man is bigger than our country,” the union added.

TUC Threatens Strike

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) condemned Dangote Refinery for allegedly sacking workers who joined PENGASSAN.

In a statement, TUC Secretary General Nuhu Toro said the dismissal breached Nigeria’s constitution and ILO conventions.

“We stand in full solidarity with the affected workers,” Toro declared.

He demanded the reinstatement of sacked staff and a public apology from the refinery. Toro warned that affiliates were on red alert for a possible nationwide strike.

“No corporation will be allowed to trample on workers’ rights,” he said.

Dangote’s Response

Dangote Refinery denied wrongdoing, saying the reorganisation was necessary “to prevent sabotage and ensure safety.”

It said only a few workers were affected, while over 3,000 Nigerians remained employed.

The refinery accused PENGASSAN of “criminal conduct” and economic sabotage.

“No law grants PENGASSAN the right to cut off supplies,” it stated.

The company warned the shutdown could disrupt fuel supplies and government revenues. It urged the Federal Government to intervene and stop what it called “reckless conduct.”

FG Wades In

Amid the dispute, the Federal Government urged PENGASSAN to suspend its planned strike against Dangote Refinery.

Labour Minister Muhammad Dingyadi made the appeal on Sunday, saying his Ministry has initiated conciliation steps to prevent escalation.

In a statement signed by Patience Onuobia, Head of Information and Public Relations, the Ministry confirmed invitations to both PENGASSAN and Dangote Refinery management for an emergency meeting in Abuja on Monday.

Dingyadi asked PENGASSAN to withdraw the strike declaration to allow talks in “a peaceful atmosphere.”