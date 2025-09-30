‘A Shining Star,’ Soludo Mourns Arise News Anchor

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has expressed sadness over the death of an Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu.

Soludo praised Maduagwu in his condolence message, describing her as a shining star whose light was prematurely extinguished.

“Governor Soludo eulogised Miss Maduagwu, fondly called Sommie, as a shining star whose light has been prematurely extinguished.

“At just 29 years old, she had already distinguished herself as a lawyer-turned news anchor, reporter, and producer with the Arise News channel, where her vibrant voice and professional excellence connected with audiences across Nigeria and beyond,” a statement by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Christian Aburime, partly read.

Soludo also said that her death was not only a personal tragedy to her family but a loss to Anambra, the journalism profession, and the entire nation.

The statement added, “The Governor also lamented that the circumstances of her death, cut down in the prime of her youth and career by criminal elements, is not only a personal tragedy to her family but a loss to Anambra State, the journalism profession, and indeed our entire nation.

“That such a promising young woman, who worked diligently to inform and educate the public, should meet such a violent and senseless end is deeply disturbing and unacceptable

“Governor Soludo extended his sincere condolences to Sommie’s family members, friends, colleagues at ARISE News channel, and all who knew and loved her, calling on the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough investigation into this heinous crime and to also ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.”

The anchor, who hailed from Anambra State, was killed during an armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja, in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025.