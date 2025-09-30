Police Will Bring Killers Of Arise News Anchor To Justice — Wike

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has commiserated with the management of Arise Television over the death of its anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu.

29-year-old Maduagwu, popularly known as Sommie, tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday following an armed robbery incident in her residence in Katampe area of Abuja.

In a statement on Tuesday, Wike said the police authorities would bring the Maduagwu’s killers to justice.

The minister prayed for the repose of the soul of Somtochukwu, saying her death was not only a loss to the Arise News family, but to the Nigerian media and the entire nation as a whole.

“I feel pained that such a wonderful soul could be cut down in its prime. It is sad,” Wike was quoted in a statement by his spokesman, Lere Olayinka.

“From the report by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mandate Secretary on Health, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, Somtochukwu was brought to the Maitama General Hospital dead at about 4:30am on Monday.

“Preliminary medical report will be made available to the police to aid their investigation while all efforts will be made to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.

“Therefore, at this period, we will continue to pray for the continued support of the Almighty God for the staff and management of the Arise News, especially the chairman, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, and the family and friends left behind by the deceased.

“It is my prayer that God in His infinite mercies will accept her soul and give her family members, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

See the full statement below:

FCTA PRESS RELEASE

Wike Commiserates With Arise News Over Death Of News Anchor, Vows Killers Will Be Apprehended

Lere Olayinka

Senior Special Assistant

Public Communications and Social Media

September 30, 2025