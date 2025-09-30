Bandits Kill Three, Steal 1,000 Cows In Fresh Niger Attacks

Armed bandits have attacked Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, killing three persons and rustling over one thousand cows in a fresh wave of violence.

The incident which began around 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 30, spread across Ibeto, Salka, and Koso communities and was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

A resident, who spoke to Channels Television via telephone, said the bandits vowed to storm Kura community later in this evening.

According to him, many villagers fled into the bush for safety, while others locked themselves indoors as the attackers continued their rampage.

“The bandits are currently moving towards Magaman Daji community, apparently to cross into Zamfara State after their operation,” the source revealed.

The eyewitness further appealed to both the state and federal governments to urgently deploy more security personnel to the area, noting that the nearest Army barracks are in Kontagora.

When contacted for confirmation, Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, was unable to pick up phone calls.

As at press time, the operation by the bandits is still ongoing.

Earlier on Monday, bandits abducted Ahmed Mohammed, popularly known as Barrister Ahmed Lawyer, a Commissioner with the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission, along with his driver, former SUBEB Chairman Mohammed Bawa Niworu, and scores of motorists.