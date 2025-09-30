Governor Okpebholo Receives Royal Gift From Oba Of Benin

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, following the presentation of a royal birthday gift in recognition of the Governor’s recent birthday.

According to a statement by the governor’s media aide Fred Itua on Tuesday, the symbolic gesture occurred on Monday, September 29, at the Governor’s Office in Benin City by the Oba’s eldest daughter, Princess (Mrs) Iku Aimiuwu Ewuare, who was accompanied by Frank Irabor, Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council.

He said that Governor Okpebholo while responding to the royal delegation, described the moment as deeply humbling and reaffirmed his commitment to the throne and the development of Edo State.

He said, “Well, I am short of words as my father, the Oba of Benin is sending me a gift. I am so delighted and very honoured. According to an adage in my community, if you wash your hands well, you can eat with the elders. That is what I am seeing today. For this recognition, I will not take it for granted.

“Tell the Oba, my father that we are his children and we are committed to him and to the development of Edo State, and that his prayers are working. We will not say what we do not know. What we know, is what we will say, and what we see, is what we will say. Tell him that his prayers for us and the people of Edo State are working. Thank you very much.”

Earlier, Irabor explained the purpose of the visit and the Oba’s directive.

“Your Excellency, we are here this afternoon on the instruction of His Majesty, the great Oba of Benin Kingdom to present to you a royal gift. The eldest child of His Royal Majesty, Princess (Mrs) Iku Aimiuwu Ewuare is here to do the presentation. She has been directed by the Omo N’Oba to hand over the royal gift as a present for your birthday that was recently celebrated. That is the main reason why we are here as Omo N’Oba sent us.”

Princess Aimiuwu, presenting the gift, extended her father’s blessings and birthday wishes.

“I am pleased to be here today on behalf of my father as already mentioned to present to you a wonderful birthday gift to celebrate your birthday. Happy birthday again. Long life and prosperity to you,” she said.