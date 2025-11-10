Okpebholo Decries ‘Lack Of Transparency’ In MOWAA Project

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has decried what he says is a lack of transparency in the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) project in the state.

He spoke when he received a delegation of European diplomats, including the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, and the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Günther, at the Government House, Benin City.

READ ALSO: West African Art Museum Will Be Restored As Birthday Gift To Benin Monarch — Okpebholo

“The controversy surrounding MOWAA stems from the lack of openness by the previous government,” Okpebholo was quoted as saying in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, on Monday.

“It is curious how the project evolved from the Benin Royal Museum to the Edo Museum of West African Art (EMOWAA), and now to the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), without clarity or consultation with our revered traditional institution,” he said.

The governor noted that the state government was never briefed on the project’s financials, ownership structure, or operational details.

He said even the Oba of Benin had personally expressed concern over its handling.

“The previous administration never briefed me about MOWAA nor handed over any documentation concerning the project. I know nothing about its transactions or agreements,” he added.

Respect For Tradition

Reaffirming his administration’s openness to partnerships, he noted that transparency and respect for the Benin Kingdom were non-negotiable.

“We welcome foreign collaborations, but everything must be transparent and must honour our traditions,” he said.

“Why destroy a functioning hospital to build a museum? We are proud of our heritage, but development must be responsible and people-centred,” he said while condemning the demolition of the historic Central Hospital in Benin City to make way for MOWAA.

Okpebholo, however, assured that his administration remained committed to accountability and due process in all dealings.

“Edo people are peace-loving and welcoming, but we will not condone secrecy or actions that undermine our culture and institutions,” he declared.

The governor also said he was shocked over the recent visit of the foreign envoy to the state for activities related to MOWAA, saying that his administration was not informed.

Okpebholo later led the delegation on a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, where he described the development as another example of the “lack of transparency” that has surrounded the MOWAA project since its inception.

“They have spoken about areas of collaboration and also about what happened yesterday. Honestly, I wasn’t aware that such a gathering was going to take place; that’s the truth,” he added.

While expressing displeasure over the handling of the project, the monarch said, “It is like history wanting to repeat itself.

“My forefathers suffered during the British invasion of 1897, and it is not fair that this is happening again. The documents they brought for me to sign would have taken away our rights to these artifacts, and I refused.”