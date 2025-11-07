West African Art Museum Will Be Restored As Birthday Gift To Benin Monarch — Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has declared an end to the controversy surrounding the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA).

He said that the project would be restored to its original and rightful purpose — a cultural edifice envisioned to honour the heritage of the Benin Kingdom.

Okpebholo made the declaration on Friday when he received the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, at the Government House in Benin City, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua.

The historic visit drew a distinguished audience of traditional rulers, political leaders, senior civil servants, and members of the public, filling the New Festival Hall to capacity.

The governor described the visit as a defining moment of unity between the state government and the Benin monarchy, noting that the relationship between the two institutions remains the foundation of Edo’s identity and pride.

“Your Majesty, I wanted to make a speech, but the video we just watched, where former Governor Godwin Obaseki promised to build the Benin Royal Museum as a gift to you, has already made it for me.

“The issue of the Museum of West African Art is over. It was a birthday gift to Your Majesty, and it will be restored as such,” he said on Friday.

Okpebholo also said President Bola Tinubu would be informed about the issue.

“I am glad that the Attorney-General, our political leaders, and other stakeholders are here to witness this. I will take this video to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has immense respect for culture and is a personal friend of the Palace.

“I am confident that Mr. President will not support any act that undermines the dignity of the Benin Kingdom,” he said.

The governor further reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to work with the Benin Palace, the Federal Government, and international partners to ensure the return of all looted Benin artifacts to their rightful home.

He pledged to facilitate the establishment of the Benin Royal Museum as a global centre for cultural preservation and historical education.

The governor emphasised that the visit of the Oba symbolised the strength of collaboration between traditional and political institutions, reiterating his administration’s commitment to mutual respect, peace, and the protection of Edo’s ancestral values.

“As we approach our first anniversary in office on November 12, we do so with gratitude for Your Majesty’s guidance and blessings.

“This administration remains devoted to securing our communities, empowering our youth, and preserving our cultural heritage. Edo’s strength lies in her traditions, and we will uphold them,” he added.

Oba Lauds Gov

In his response, Oba Ewuare II lauded Governor Okpebholo as “Akpakomiza” a divinely chosen leader whose emergence was destined to bring peace, prosperity, and honour to Edo State.

The monarch recalled his thank-you tour of Esan land shortly after his coronation, during which he said, “the sun and moon appeared together in the sky, a celestial sign that greatness would one day arise from Esan land”.

“I prayed for a governor who would put food on the table of the people, develop the state, and respect traditional institutions. That prayer has now been answered through Akpakomiza,” the Oba said.

He commended the governor for his impressive achievements in less than a year in office, including the restoration of the Benin Traditional Council’s full statutory allocation, the return of the Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre, and notable improvements in infrastructure, security, and land administration.

On the MOWAA controversy, Oba Ewuare II clarified that the structure was originally conceived as the Benin Royal Museum, a vision supported by foreign donors and intended to house the repatriated artifacts looted during the 1897 British invasion of Benin.

“The project was meant to be the Benin Royal Museum,” the Oba declared.

“I fully support my people who protested against the attempted opening of MOWAA. The House of Assembly should continue its investigation into its funding and ownership.

“The world recognises it as the Benin Royal Museum, and it must remain so,” he added.

The monarch further urged Governor Okpebholo to revisit his proposed agricultural industrial hubs across Edo State to boost food production, create jobs, and strengthen local economies.

He also called on President Tinubu to fulfil his promise of supporting the Benin Royal Museum project.

“Friday’s royal visit, the third of its kind in recent history, following similar visits by the late Oba Erediauwa in 2012 under Governor Adams Oshiomhole and by Oba Ewuare II in 2017 during Governor Godwin Obaseki’s tenure, ended with prayers for peace, unity, and enduring progress in Edo State.

“With the Oba’s visit and the governor’s firm pronouncement, the clouds of controversy that once shrouded the MOWAA project have finally lifted, marking a new dawn of cultural restoration and mutual respect between the government and the Benin Kingdom,” the statement added.