Oba Of Benin Cautions Youths Against Violence Amid Security Crisis

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has cautioned Nigerian youths against violence that could plunge the nation into upheaval.

The royal father advised while addressing leaders of Benin City Christian Community, whose 2026 Universal Week of prayers climaxed on Sunday at his Palace in Benin City.

The First Class traditional ruler, who spoke in the Edo Language, specifically pleaded with youths in the State to exercise restraint and apply wisdom as well as preserve their heritage for future generations.

“To all our youths across Edo State, we use this opportunity to plead with you, do not use violence to destroy Nigeria and cause confusion in this country.

“Allow this government in Edo State to work. Support and keep praying for leaders in this country,” the Oba said.

His advice followed media reports surrounding the recent incidents involving students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU)in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area.

He prayed to Almighty God and his Royal ancestors to strengthen Nigerian leaders and imbue them with divine wisdom in discharging their responsibilities daily.

While reliving his experience since he ascended the throne of his forebears almost 10 years ago and the challenges, the revered monarch enjoined Christians across the various denominations to unite and support the growth of one another as enunciated by Christ.

During the Universal Week of prayer themed: “The unchangeable God”, Apostle Godspower Ogbonmwan, who delivered the goodwill message, stated that God’s promises must surely come to pass, citing relevant Bible illustrations.

He reminded leaders, irrespective of their religion, of their obligations to their people at all times.

Chairman Benin City Christian Community, Apostle Matthew Ogbonmwan, and Reverend Olu Aderibigbe led the intercessory prayer, while the General Secretary of the organisation, Reverend Theophilus Aibinuomo, moderated the event, which also featured songs, hymns, and worship sessions.