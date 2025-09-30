Rivers Govt Cancels Independence Day Parade

The Rivers State Government has announced the cancellation of the parade earlier scheduled to hold on Wednesday, October 1, as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.
The Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Friday Dede in a statement said the decision was in line with the pronouncement of the Federal Government.
He expressed the government’s regret over any inconvenience the cancellation might cause the public.
See the statement below:
GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
“This is to inform the Public that, in line with the pronouncement of the Federal Government, the Parade scheduled to hold at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt on Wednesday 1st October in commemoration of the 65th Independence Day in the state has been cancelled.
We regret any inconvenience caused by this cancellation.
Signed
Sir Dede, Sampson Friday
Special Services Bureau
Office of the Secretary to the State Government