Student Shot In Ebonyi Varsity SUG Election, Police Arrest Three

Three people have been arrested after a student was shot during a Students’ Union Government (SUG) election at Ebonyi State University.

The Ebonyi State Police Command said the suspects were arrested in connection with an attempt to disrupt the announcement of results during the SUG election at the university.

The incident occurred when the suspects allegedly fired a gunshot to disperse the crowd, while the election results were being announced.

The bullet struck the student, who was immediately rushed to the Federal University Teaching Hospital in Abakaliki for medical attention.

According to a press statement signed by the police spokesperson, SP Joshua Ukandu, and obtained by Channels Television on Tuesday, the swift response by police operatives on the ground led to the arrest of the suspects.

The police also recovered a locally made pistol used in the act.

Ukandu added that the suspects were currently in custody and would be arraigned upon the conclusion of investigations.